Uncover the warm holiday ambiance of Columbia, SC

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Sponsor
By EXPERIENCE COLUMBIA SC
20 minutes ago

There’s always a reason to visit the charming city of Columbia, SC, but having a fabulous display of Christmas lights around town can’t help but spark even more interest in visiting the capital of South Carolina. Whether you are in need of a gift-shopping getaway or the perfect set for Instagram-worthy family photos, Columbia is the ideal spot for all things holiday. And it’s just a three-hour drive east of Atlanta!

Plan to experience Columbia, SC today.

About the Author

EXPERIENCE COLUMBIA SC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown
5h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

UPDATE
Fulton recount finds omitted early votes, but no effect on results
12h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA: Election probe trials could extend into 2025
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: RCT

It’s turkey time! Use this month’s eBook to help plan the perfect feast
Metro Atlanta Nurses: Enter Atlanta Botanical Garden Giveaway!
Because what matters to you, matters to us
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
7h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top