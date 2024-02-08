Together, we thrive: Support HIV outreach with ViiV Healthcare

Feb. 7, National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, serves as an annual observance of how HIV disproportionately affects Black people. This observance is particularly resonant in metro Atlanta, which has one of the highest HIV incidence rates in the country. Thankfully, many diagnosed with HIV today can expect to live a normal lifespan when they adhere to treatment. ViiV Healthcare is on the front lines of that effort in metro Atlanta.

Find out how we’re working with the Atlanta community to end HIV.