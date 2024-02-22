Tituss Burgess Joins SCAD BAM! Concert on 2/23

SCAD Presents: BAM!, an uplifting and joyous concert that celebrates Black History Month and Black musical artists with GRAMMY®, Emmy®, and Tony Award® nominated stars from Broadway, TV and film. The star-studded night features the SCAD Bee Sharps, American Idol winner and SCAD alum Candice Glover, and SCAD alumni Terrence Williams Jr. and Kiandra Richardson (Empire), who will be joined by Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Solea Pfeiffer (“Hadestown”), and Brandon Victor Dixon (“Hamilton”). BAM! happens Friday, February 23, 7pm at SCADshow.

Tickets start at $20.