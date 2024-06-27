Sponsor

The hottest European destinations are a nonstop flight from Atlanta

ajc.com

Credit: Orbon Alija

By DELTA VACATIONS
19 minutes ago

Fall is nearly here, and it’s time to start thinking about Europe — where the air is crisp, the beer is cold, and the crowds are refreshingly manageable. The under-the-radar best time of year to visit your neighbors across the Atlantic, fall in Europe is a season of harvest festivals, wine tastings, and cultural traditions. We at Delta Vacations can help you experience it all through an incredible variety of hotels and activities that the whole family will love.

Visit delta.com/vacations to start planning today.

About the Author

DELTA VACATIONS
