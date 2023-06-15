X

Let’s LEGO® Atlanta!

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Sponsor
By FEVER
1 hour ago

From the producers who brought you Van Gogh Immersive Experience, comes a playful, artistic universe made entirely of LEGO®. Over 1 million LEGO® bricks combine to create more than 100 monumental, spell-binding and mind-blowing sculptures! Explore moving installations, 360-degree projections and stunning 3D video mapping all inspired by LEGO®. Guests call it “mind blowing,” “incredible,” and “a playful artistic masterpiece.” Don’t miss it!

Get your tickets now!

About the Author

FEVER
Editors' Picks

Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 20244h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State fiscal economist: It may be time to scale back Georgia film tax credit
9h ago

Metro Atlanta spared as most severe storms pass to the south
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
8h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Here’s how one therapist found balance at Northside Hospital
1h ago
Are you an active traveler? Ponte Vedra Beach Resorts are for you
8h ago
A subscriber benefit not to miss
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top