Spend the weekend among Rabun County’s waterfalls

Some are located within state parks, others are found deep within the woods, and a few can even be glimpsed from the side of the road. Northeast Georgia is waterfall country — in particular, Rabun County, whose 120 falls are more than double the number found in any other county in the Peach State. A two-hour drive from Atlanta, Rabun County is renowned for its abundance of farm-to-table dining and plethora of locally made wines, spirits and craft beer.