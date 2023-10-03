Spend the weekend among Rabun County’s waterfalls

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

By EXPLORE RABUN
43 minutes ago
Some are located within state parks, others are found deep within the woods, and a few can even be glimpsed from the side of the road. Northeast Georgia is waterfall country — in particular, Rabun County, whose 120 falls are more than double the number found in any other county in the Peach State. A two-hour drive from Atlanta, Rabun County is renowned for its abundance of farm-to-table dining and plethora of locally made wines, spirits and craft beer.

There’s no better time to explore this uncrowded, unhurried slice of Georgia than in the fall.

