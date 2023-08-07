See the PGA TOUR’s best compete at East Lake Golf Club

1 hour ago
Join us in Atlanta this August to watch the PGA TOUR’s top 30 players compete for golf’s ultimate prize, the FedExCup. All eyes will be on Historic East Lake Golf Club for the final event of the PGA TOUR season and you’re not going to want to miss out! Be here to witness the high-stakes, pressure-packed sprint to the finish. The TOUR Championship features elite competition and unforgettable fan experiences, including specialty cocktails, local bites, kids activities and much more!

Purchase your tickets today to secure your spot!

