Sponsor

SCAD FASH presents Cristobal Balenciaga: Master of Tailoring

ajc.com

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

By SCAD FASH
1 hour ago

Honoring the legendary Spanish designer and haute couturier, Cristobal Balenciaga: Master of Tailoring showcases over 30 rarely seen garments, illustrations and photographs, making their U.S debut. Curated exclusively for SCAD FASH, precious Balenciaga pieces from the late 1940s to 1968 examine the designer’s experimentation with form, presenting a variety of silhouettes to highlight his mastery of tailoring and inventive approach to design. View an elegant array of daywear and eveningwear, including exquisite gowns worn by Elizabeth Taylor and Delores del Rio.

Find out more at scadfash.org.

About the Author

SCAD FASH
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid widespread delays, Atlanta’s post office customers say trust eroding

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Court takes up push from GOP faction to keep ‘traitors’ from ballot

Credit: AP

ESPN: Robert Kraft warned Falcons about hiring Belichick; Patriots deny report

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Ben Gray

Gwinnett selected for global heat mapping as Earth breaks records
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Atlanta, let’s move together this July 4th
Find your adventure with these 6 can’t-miss activities at Lake Oconee
Listen to your favorite journalists
Featured

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions as criticism grows...
Tuition is going up at Georgia public colleges starting this fall
You’ve got mail. So where is it?