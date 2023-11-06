Relax, the beach goes on forever

Sponsor
By NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA
1 hour ago

Immerse yourself in nature’s glory in New Smyrna Beach. Known for small-town charm with big-city flavors, it’s a one-of-a-kind beach town on Florida’s Central Atlantic Coast, with 17 miles of white sandy beaches just steps from your favorite place to stay.

Beyond the beach, discover the Indian River Lagoon, with birds, dolphins, manatees, and more. There’s also an endless supply of hiking, biking trails, and pristine waterways to explore, followed by fabulous dining and art galleries to indulge in.

Book your room now, where unforgettable relaxing moments by the beach seem to go on forever.

About the Author

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA
Because what matters to you, matters to us
