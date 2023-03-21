Paddle your way through: Central Florida’s best kayaking and boating

You can paddleboard through crystal waters, try waterskiing or wakeboarding, or play golf on three top courses all located at one resort. You can enjoy 50 acres of lush gardens, visit one of the nation’s newest children’s museums, or just bask in the sunshine that warms the region all year. And you can do it all in one place: Central Florida, which is home to freshwater lakes, historic landmarks and gardens, watersports venues and theme parks fit for children of all ages.