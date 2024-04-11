Northside Hospital’s externships can help you discover your potential

At first, all Landen Johnson wanted was a free ticket to an Atlanta Braves game. Ultimately, the nursing student at the University of North Georgia found much, much more. Johnson signed up for a Northside Hospital recruitment event during his first semester of nursing school primarily because a Braves ticket was part of the deal. But while touring Northside Forsyth, he witnessed four Emergency Department nurses quickly get to work on a stroke patient who had been brought in by an ambulance. Suddenly, Landen knew exactly what he wanted to do with his career.

