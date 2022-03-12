Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Andrew Young in exclusive interview on turning 90

caption arrowCaption
Ambassador Andrew Young talks with AJC's Ernie Suggs about Young's milestone birthday of 90. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top