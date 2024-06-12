Breaking: Bus hijacking suspect in Atlanta was witness to Peachtree Center shooting
Sponsor

Moving to the area? Turning 65?

ajc.com

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

By KAISER PERMANENTE
50 minutes ago

Let’s take a look at your options for Medicare health plans with Kaiser Permanente! $0 monthly premium₁, $0 copays for doctor office visits, and $0 copays for preventive care. Get great care & great value with Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage (HMO). Find out how our distinctive services work together to give you more control and convenience — to help you live well and thrive.

Connect with a Kaiser Permanente Medicare specialist to learn more about Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans.

₁For our Basic Plan

About the Author

KAISER PERMANENTE
Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference1h ago

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene

Credit: AP

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake
1h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Hit the ‘Runway to Status’ with Delta Vacations
Explore how you can join the next class of Northside Scholars
Georgia’s legislative push for CPR training in schools saves lives
Featured

Credit: AP

Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith
2h ago
‘He became a bully’: YSL judge’s conduct outrages Atlanta lawyers