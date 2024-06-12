Moving to the area? Turning 65?

Let’s take a look at your options for Medicare health plans with Kaiser Permanente! $0 monthly premium₁, $0 copays for doctor office visits, and $0 copays for preventive care. Get great care & great value with Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage (HMO). Find out how our distinctive services work together to give you more control and convenience — to help you live well and thrive.

Connect with a Kaiser Permanente Medicare specialist to learn more about Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans.

₁For our Basic Plan