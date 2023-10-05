Meet the chefs behind Columbia, SC’s booming culinary scene

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Sponsor
By EXPERIENCE COLUMBIA SC
19 minutes ago
X

Columbia, South Carolina is known as the “Capital of Southern Hospitality.” If good food and good drinks served in an inviting environment help define hospitality, then the moniker for this capital city is well deserved. With a restaurant scene that includes James Beard Awards finalists, it’s no wonder locals and visitors alike are eager to frequent many one-of-a-kind establishments.

Explore the creative culinary endeavors that make the Columbia food scene memorable.

About the Author

EXPERIENCE COLUMBIA SC
Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave6h ago

9-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in South Fulton neighborhood
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
7h ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
16h ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
16h ago

Police: Teen drove 100 mph in 45-mph zone in Cobb crash that killed 15-year-old
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: America's Plastic Makers

LISTEN: Slam Dunk! Atlanta Hawks x Sustainability
Bringing the newsroom to your earbuds
Cartersville Fall Guide
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
16h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
19h ago
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top