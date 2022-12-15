Make this a holiday season to remember at Daytona Beach!

During spring and summer, many people head to Daytona Beach for fun in the sun, fulfilling their need for speed or angling for a record catch. But this beachfront city offers plenty of entertainment throughout the holidays, too. In fact, golfing, shopping, or visiting the Magic of Lights or the Christmas Spectacular at Stetson Mansion — located about 15 minutes from Daytona Beach in DeLand — are just a few ways visitors can enjoy the holiday season here.