Keep your family healthy with free fly vaccines available in store

As cold and flu season approaches, one of the most important measures you can take to keep yourself and those around you protected is opting for an annual flu vaccine. The flu, also known as influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat and sometimes lungs. Different from a cold, the flu usually comes on suddenly and can cause mild to severe illness. It can be transmitted before symptoms appear and individuals may continue to be contagious for up to 7 days after the initial onset.

