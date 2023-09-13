Keep your family healthy with free fly vaccines available in store

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Sponsor
By KROGER
1 hour ago
X

As cold and flu season approaches, one of the most important measures you can take to keep yourself and those around you protected is opting for an annual flu vaccine. The flu, also known as influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat and sometimes lungs. Different from a cold, the flu usually comes on suddenly and can cause mild to severe illness. It can be transmitted before symptoms appear and individuals may continue to be contagious for up to 7 days after the initial onset.

Schedule your appointment today at Kroger.

About the Author

KROGER
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Bigger beach homes threaten Gullah Geechee culture on Georgia’s coast10h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man killed in shootout with officers at Roswell gas station, cops say
29m ago

Credit: TNS

Chemical firms sue Rome, AJC to block release of PFAS settlement terms
5h ago

Police: Body found in trunk outside popular Gwinnett County spa
2h ago

Police: Body found in trunk outside popular Gwinnett County spa
2h ago

Credit: Robin Kemp

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Harsh reality catches up with plucky Clayton County news site
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Family fun is calling you in Sevierville, Tennessee
10h ago
Embark on the Ultimate DawgNation Cruise in 2024!
Get game day ready with this month’s subscriber eBook
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top