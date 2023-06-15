Here’s how one therapist found balance at Northside Hospital

In the most uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azariel Ricks, a respiratory therapist, stepped into emergency rooms and hospitals with hesitation and heart.

“I was definitely nervous and hesitant at first,” Ricks said. “The profession itself was a challenge, just with time management, and balancing my time between work and having a personal life.”

Years later, she found that much-needed balance thanks to Northside Hospital’s Choice+ program. The career program offers flexibility, competitive pay and stable employment to a variety of medical professionals.

