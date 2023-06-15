X

Here’s how one therapist found balance at Northside Hospital

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Sponsor
By NORTHSIDE HOSPITAL CAREERS
1 hour ago

In the most uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azariel Ricks, a respiratory therapist, stepped into emergency rooms and hospitals with hesitation and heart.

“I was definitely nervous and hesitant at first,” Ricks said. “The profession itself was a challenge, just with time management, and balancing my time between work and having a personal life.”

Years later, she found that much-needed balance thanks to Northside Hospital’s Choice+ program. The career program offers flexibility, competitive pay and stable employment to a variety of medical professionals.

Find out more about Azariel’s journey

About the Author

NORTHSIDE HOSPITAL CAREERS
Editors' Picks

Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 20244h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State fiscal economist: It may be time to scale back Georgia film tax credit
9h ago

Metro Atlanta spared as most severe storms pass to the south
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia legislators attend White House summit on abortion access
8h ago

Judge unseals two Georgia election security reports that differ on risk
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Let’s LEGO® Atlanta!
1h ago
Are you an active traveler? Ponte Vedra Beach Resorts are for you
8h ago
A subscriber benefit not to miss
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top