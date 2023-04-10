Here are 10 things you can do with your grandchildren in Atlanta

Movies begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free. Stay tuned for their 2023 movie line-up.

3. Stone Mountain Park

Stone Mountain Park is a beautiful spot just outside the city where you can easily spend a few hours, or an entire day. Whether or not you make the hike to the top, you and your little ones will find plenty to entertain. You can walk or bike around the base of the mountain, visit a playground, paddle around on the lake, or take a train ride to soak in many of the 3,200 acres the park has to offer. And, if making it to the top of the summit is a must, there’s always the quick and easy Summit Skyride – Stone Mountain’s high-speed cable car – to help make it possible.

Admission starts at $20 per vehicle.

4. Cool off

If the weather is feeling a bit too warm, there are plenty of places in the city to cool off. Splash pads are the perfect spot for aquatic fun if your grandchildren are on the younger side. The Historic Fourth Ward Park Splash Pad includes fun water features with shady benches and picnic tables.

If you are looking to take the plunge, check out the Piedmont Park pool, a beautiful spot in the city’s historic green space. You can expect to find lots of chairs for lounging, a lap pool, and beach entry water. Piedmont Pool offers free swim hours Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

5. The Roof at Ponce City Market

The Roof at Ponce City Market offers fun with a view. The vintage carnival-like atmosphere found at Skyline Park promises hours of fun. You and your grandchildren will find games like skee ball and mini golf, alongside delicious drinks and food. For a slower crowd, visit Skyline Park when they open at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

6. Chattahoochee Nature Center

Escape the busyness of the city and explore the Chattahoochee River Nature Center with its 127 acres of forest, wetland, and river habitats. Hike the trails, canoe on the river, learn about local horticulture and conservation efforts, and send the grandkids (and maybe yourself too!) zipping through the trees on a zipline.

7. Tiny Doors ATL

It’s part scavenger hunt, part art appreciation. Tiny Doors ATL is intent on “bringing big wonder to tiny spaces.” Each tiny door positioned in and around the metro area has a character all its own, based on its location. The Krog Street Tunnel door, the first tiny door originally placed in June 2014, looks like a tiny Krog Street. The Inman Park Pet Works door features a tiny dog going through a doggy door. Explore the magic of Tiny Doors ATL and map out your tiny door stops for a day of fun.

8. Golf

Topgolf makes golfing accessible and fun for any age and ability level. Consider visiting on a Tuesday for grandchildren-friendly half-price gameplay. Atlanta’s Topgolf features three floors of golf ball driving fun with food available if the little ones get hungry and air conditioning if it gets too warm.

9. Botanical Gardens

If you want to see Atlanta really bloom, there’s no better place than the Atlanta Botanical Garden. If you visit early enough, you’ll see gardens lush with tulips, daffodils, and crocuses. While flowers might not hold the attention of your grandchildren, the garden’s current exhibit, “Trolls: Save the Humans,” surely will. These giant trolls are sure to thrill and delight the young and old alike.

10. Center for Puppetry Arts

This spring, enjoy Atlanta’s historic Center for Puppetry Arts and their delightful take on E.B. White’s timeless story “Charlotte’s Web.” Seeing this heartwarming story of friendship and overcoming adversity come to life on stage is sure to be a cherished memory for you and your grandchildren. After the play, visit the museum where you can learn more about the art of puppet making and performing.