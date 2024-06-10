Georgia’s legislative push for CPR training in schools saves lives

In 2012, Georgia passed legislation that made Hands-Only CPR training a graduation requirement. Although this was a major step forward, some school communities still lacked the resources needed for the training. Thanks to the support of Governor Kemp and our Georgia legislators, high schoolers will learn Hands-Only CPR with essential resources as of 2024. Their commitment will help train the next generation of lifesavers. Many people are alive today because individuals trained in CPR at school — including youth and adults — administered CPR until EMTs arrived.

To learn more, visit cpr.heart.org.