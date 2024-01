She could have one patient who’s experiencing chest pains that turn out to be harmless, and another who’s been to the hospital multiple times for a serious cardiac issue and is on several medications that need to be managed. Registered nurse Lindsey Ostrowidzki can see all that and more throughout a single shift in the Cardiac Acute Care department at Northside Hospital Cherokee.

“We’re prepared for anything,” Ostrowidzki says.

