X

Family fun is just a few hours away this summer

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Sponsor
By NEW SMYRNA BEACH
13 minutes ago

The 17-mile white-sand beach boasts some of the most consistent waves on the East Coast, making it a haven for new and experienced surfers alike. The cozy downtown area features many buildings constructed in the early 1900s. There are galleries and breweries, historic sites and museums, and outdoor adventures all bathed in a small-town, Old Florida charm. Indeed, New Smyrna Beach is unlike any other corner of the Sunshine State, thanks to its relaxed vibe and laid-back, beach town feel.

Go exploring in New Smyrna Beach.

About the Author

NEW SMYRNA BEACH
Editors' Picks

Credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Disgraced Cobb attorney gets life in prison in mother’s 2019 stabbing death6h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Trump’s lawyers ask Fulton judge to let them respond to DA’s filing
7h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

GSP chase on I-20 ends in crash, shooting in Grant Park neighborhood
5h ago

GBI: Man shot by Polk County officer after reaching for gun
3h ago

GBI: Man shot by Polk County officer after reaching for gun
3h ago

Credit: AP

Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Town Square Sandy Springs: Adult Day Care Reimagined
13m ago
Late-night scores. Late-breaking news. Only in the ePaper
Here are 10 things you can do with your grandchildren in Atlanta
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top