Family fun is calling you in Sevierville

Bringing the whole family to the scenic town of Sevierville, Tennessee, offers a crowd-pleasing variety of activities for the tiny thrill seeker, budding sports fanatics, or pint-sized animal lover in your crew. The hometown of megastar Dolly Parton sits to the north of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, featuring lush forests and rare waterfalls. The natural wonders alone are a draw, but the attractions have the ideal ingredients for a vacation that will have your children asking for seconds.