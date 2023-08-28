BreakingNews
March 4, 2024, trial date set for Trump in US case charging him with plotting to overturn election

Family fun is calling you in Sevierville, Tennessee

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Sponsor
By VISIT SEVIERVILLE
1 hour ago
X

Adventure and recreation are hitting their stride in Sevierville. From self-guided hiking and fishing trips to ziplining through the trees, this Tennessee mountain destination offers a lot of ways to get your adrenaline pumping. Combine these activities with such fall favorites as finding your way through a corn maze, taking a ghost tour or checking out the fall foliage during a biplane tour, and you’ve got the ideal fall getaway.

Start planning your fall escape today to make it one the entire family won’t forget!

About the Author

VISIT SEVIERVILLE
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Sticking with ERIC, Georgia finds 432K outdated voter registrations4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia senator trolls GOP colleagues as ‘buzzard cowards’
4h ago

Who is Steve Jones, judge who will decide where Trump defendants are tried
43m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mercedes-Benz Stadium employs a high-tech four-legged friend
29m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mercedes-Benz Stadium employs a high-tech four-legged friend
29m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Mayor Dickens scrutinized for unsanctioned spending
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC

Help your interests find you. Sign up for newsletters.
12h ago
Find your adventure with these 6 can’t-miss activities at Lake Oconee
Carol regains her active lifestyle with spine surgery
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top