Sponsor

Explore exceptional senior living at TerraBella’s area communities

ajc.com

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

By TERRABELLA SENIOR LIVING
Updated 19 minutes ago

Experience the joy of worry-free Assisted Living & Memory Care at Greenwood Place and TerraBella Roswell. We offer a unique environment tailored to meet the needs of you or your loved one. Immerse yourself in our vibrant communities offering a calendar of social and recreational activities. Embrace a fulfilling lifestyle, where new friendships blossom and cherished memories are made. Plus, enjoy a variety of amenities including our dining program offering three meals daily, weekly housekeeping, and scheduled transportation.

Unlock the lifestyle you or your loved one so richly deserve today!

About the Author

TERRABELLA SENIOR LIVING
Editors' Picks

Credit: Centennial Yards

EXCLUSIVE
Centennial Yards begins next phase: new towers, entertainment district

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden administration floats Medicaid expansion workaround

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

For 50 years, neighborhoods have helped chart Atlanta’s future

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: So much depends on the Braves’ rebuilt rotation
31m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: So much depends on the Braves’ rebuilt rotation
31m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AM ATL
Braves, legislature headline a busy week
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Top 3 must-see reasons to take a girls’ trip to Sevierville, TN
Together, we thrive: Support HIV outreach with ViiV Healthcare
Find your adventure with these 6 can’t-miss activities at Lake Oconee
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta