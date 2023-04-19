X

Experience the thrill of Daytona Beach: Insider tips and tricks

It’s a place with warm temperatures, abundant sunshine, and none of the unpredictable spring weather you’ll find most everywhere else. Spring in Daytona Beach means dips in the Atlantic Ocean during the afternoon, reinvigorating breezes off the Intracoastal Waterway in the evening, and short sleeves and shorts all the time. Along this stretch of the Florida coast, the only cold snap comes from opening a can of locally brewed craft beer. And it’s just a seven-hour or less drive from Atlanta.

Begin planning your springtime getaway to Daytona Beach today at DaytonaBeach.com.

