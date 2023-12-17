Everyday Heroes: Sterling Johnson

Johnson currently oversees PSE’s economic inclusion programs, which inject hundreds of thousands of dollars in capital into small, Black-owned businesses. The portfolio reflects his dedication to democratizing economic development, improving capital access, enhancing economic mobility, conducting research and building movements that empower entrepreneurs and workers of color.

Beyond his PSE work, Johnson has made impacting public policy a hallmark of his career. He consulted for the mayoral administrations of Atlanta’s Keisha Lance Bottoms, Nashville’s David Briley and Birmingham’s Randall Woodfin. His advocacy reached the state level in Georgia, where he testified in support of the state’s new supplier diversity program. He also consulted for the Shelby County, Tennessee, municipal government on the passage of its new Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) program ordinance.

Before joining PSE, Johnson spent nearly four years with the Atlanta-based law firm Griffin & Strong, P.C., as director of public policy. There, he managed procurement disparity studies and supplier diversity programs on major development projects such as Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Johnson was chosen as the project lead and recognized as the subject matter expert to spearhead the City Accelerator, a national initiative supported by Living Cities, the Citi Foundation, and GOVERNING, which targets municipalities to drive innovation in local government.

Johnson was inducted into the Outstanding Atlanta class of 2022, honored as an Emerging Leader through the Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Program, and placed into the LEAD Atlanta class of 2024.

Despite these accolades, Johnson remains deeply rooted in the Atlanta community, actively participating in initiatives such as the United Way VIP program, serving as a board member with the South DeKalb Tribe, and holding key positions with the Museum School and Clark Atlanta Public Administration Department advisory board.