Everyday Heroes: Kiyomi Rollins

In a world that often feels disconnected, Kiyomi Rollins serves as a reminder that change begins at the grassroots level.
As the founder of The Kenekt Cooperative and the driving force behind 404 Grounds, Rollins has dedicated her efforts to fostering connection, empowerment, and sustainability within her community.
At the core of Rollins’ vision is The Kenekt Cooperative, a community-driven initiative that seeks to bridge gaps and create a support network for residents. It operates on a simple concept: that human interaction helps build stronger and more sustainable communities. Through initiatives like neighborhood cleanups, community events, and collaborative projects, Rollins has created a space where individuals can come together, share ideas, and collectively work toward a brighter future.
At first glance, 404 Grounds is a mere coffee shop sharing space with Kenekt Cooperative. But its mission is larger.
Rollins founded it to serve as a gathering place where residents can connect, relax, and engage in meaningful conversations. This community space goes beyond the conventional, offering a sanctuary where ideas are born, friendships flourish, and a sense of belonging takes root.
Beyond the physical spaces and community initiatives, Rollins actively engages with residents, listens to their concerns and collaborates on solutions. Her ability to navigate challenges and find common ground has earned her the respect and admiration of those who call Westview home.
As Atlanta continues to evolve, Rollins stands as an exemplar of the positive impact one individual can have on their community. Her work with The Kenekt Cooperative and 404 Grounds showcases the potential for meaningful change when fueled by passion, dedication, and a genuine love for the community.
Rollins is a visionary, a community builder, and an inspiration to us all. In her tireless pursuit of connection, empowerment, and sustainability, Rollins is crafting a legacy that will endure for generations to come.
