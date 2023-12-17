Everyday Heroes: C.J. and Kollin Matthews

The teen even teaches others how to make a gift blanket by leading them through a do-it-yourself, no-sew method. Little brother Kollin, 7, helps distribute the finished products.

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

The blanket giveaways started as a project to help C.J. with the grief of losing his baby sister.

When C.J. was 5, his mother, Kristen Wright Matthews, tragically lost her baby during pregnancy. The youngster had difficulty dealing with the loss, so his mom suggested they do something to help others.

Earlier in life, Matthews had immersed herself in philanthropy following an accident with a drunk driver. It helped her to recover emotionally, and she knew it could also help her son with his grief.

“When I saw him hurting, I thought back to what made me feel better,” Matthews said. “It touched me that he had that same giving spirit. He was all in, and he was only 5.”

Because C.J. liked cuddling in blankets -- it made him feel safe and comfortable -- he wanted to give them to other kids going through tough times.

The family raised $1,000 and collected enough blankets to donate to various places, including children’s hospitals, orphanages, shelters and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

C.J. enjoyed the work so much that they turned the project into a charitable organization to raise money and donate blankets for those in need all year.

“It was helping me cope, but it was also helping other people, and I was helping them feel good, too,” the teen said.

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Blankies 4 My Buddies grew with C.J., an Eagles Landing Christian Academy sophomore. Kollin, a second-grader, is also fully involved with the nonprofit. Kristen Matthews handles public relations, finances, and grant writing. Father, Chris, Sr., works on events.

“It’s really a blessing to see that my boys love giving back and helping other people,” Kristen Matthews said. “As a parent, you want your kids to be part of the solution --- and not the problem.”

Blankies 4 My Buddies has partnered with other charities to expand deliveries and grow nationally. They’ve donated blankets in cities including Chicago, Denver, Charleston, Los Angeles, and New York.

In 2022, C.J. was named a Prudential Emerging Visionary – he was the youngest of 25 young leaders, ages 14-18, recognized nationwide for innovative solutions to challenges in their communities. He used the $5,000 award to create the Blanket Box Project – starter kits filled with materials to donate. Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities regularly receives these #GiveLikeCJ kits.

The teen is also a published author. His book, “And Then There Was One,” tells how he moved through grief and empowers youth with tools toward healing and finding their purpose.