Everyday Hero: Jonelle Dawkins

“I’ve always loved the environment,” said Dawkins. At only 25 years old, Dawkins carries an air of confidence and leadership of a woman far beyond her years. She attended the University of Georgia, graduating in 2019, during which she studied ethical fashion in Ghana and obtained a Sustainability Certificate. She went on to attend graduate school at North Carolina A&T where she discovered creative reuse centers in Greensboro, NC.

“During my time at UGA, I got a certificate in sustainability so I wanted to use that to market myself as a fashion designer who cares about the environment,’ she said. “When I found out about creative reuse centers, I thought it was perfect because it was the intersection of art and sustainability.”

Dawkins said that since they began accepting donations last May, Scraplanta has collected around 30,000 pounds of materials. It’s an astonishing number, and it highlights the need that this community has for a sustainable creative reuse store where craft and art supplies can find new life.

An estimated 40-50 people walk through the doors of Scraplanta every day. Dawkins said some regulars return every day to peruse the shelves and bins that are nearly overflowing with materials. It appears that Scraplanta is not only a valuable resource for artists who need art supplies for their projects, but also for crafty folks who enjoy the act of looking. Dawkins said some days the store is packed to the brim with shoppers, and it seems that many find peace and relaxation from browsing.

“They will come and just look for like an hour and leave in a better mood than when they came in,” she said.

It’s not unusual to see a mix of shoppers at Scraplanta since it appeals to small children and their families, seniors, college students, art educators, crafters, and professional artists alike. According to Dawkins, part of its success is the lower price point. She wants it to be accessible not only to shop there but also reasonable to donate leftovers back to Scraplanta when there are things that go unused.

“I want people to be able to immerse themselves in art without spending so much money and be okay with being bad at first,” Dawkins said, “Sometimes when we start a new hobby and spend $300 on a new sewing machine, $200 at a class, $60 on materials. If we aren’t great at the end of the first class, it can feel like a waste.”

Dawkins hopes Scraplanta can expand to more locations across the city to better serve artists in those communities. So far, her model has proven to be a success. In addition to retail, Scraplanta also offers classes on making bags, cardboard sculptures, appliques, and skills such as beading.

At the moment, Dawkins said the shop is hoping someone will donate tables, chairs, and shelves to help in the never-ending sorting and organization. She also wants artists to spread the word.

“The only way we grow is through more people knowing about us.”