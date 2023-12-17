Everyday Hero: Adam Brooks

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Earlier this year, Brooks was honored with the Manilow Music Project Award by the Grammy-award-winning legend Barry Manilow. Manilow partnered with concert venues across the country to identify schools and music teachers who deserve a token of gratitude, Manilow said about his tour.

Brooks received $5,000 in cash and $5,000 “Manilow bucks” for the NAHS music program. The Manilow Music Project has given away over $10 million worth of funds and music instrument donations.

A horn and percussion player, Brooks grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, and a masters degree from Reinhardt College in Atlanta.

As a college student, Brooks’ marching band traveled to Atlanta to appear in the movie “Drumline.” He connected with Atlanta-area band directors who gave him an opportunity at APS. It’s all been a wonderful journey, he said.

Fall semester was busy with travel for his students. NAHS band visited Western Carolina University, spending the day with a world renowned band and learning a pre-game show, and a traditional marching band competition in Raleigh, N.C.

“We came home with the title of grand champion with first place in every category, so that was a very cool trip,” Brooks said.

Travel continues when NAHS jazz band is hitting the road to attend Essentially Ellington in Nashville, Tenn., spearheaded by Wynton Marsalis, a nine-time Grammy award winning trumpeter, composer and educator.

NAHS band members played in the pit orchestra for the spring musical, “Legally Blonde.” In prior years, the band accompanied the drama department in “Footloose,” “Chicago” and “West Side Story.”

“We have a dynamic arts department here, so getting ready for the musical is always a big to-do,” said Brooks.