Enjoy Sevierville’s shopping, dining & entertainment this weekend

At the foothills of the Great Smokies, you’ll find Sevierville, Tennessee, a town steeped in natural beauty and history. And, it’s a perfect spot to call home for a weekend getaway. There is a certain pride of place that runs through the town. Perhaps it’s the vibrancy of its people, many of whom have been here for generations and imbue their loyalty and love in some of the nation’s best restaurants, bars, and lodgings. Most likely, it’s all of these things and more.