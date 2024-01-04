Engaging communities: What you can get when you Unite Georgia

Transitioning from military service to civilian life is often harder than many think. With short-term and long-term challenges to tackle, having the right support is crucial.
“The theme of adjustment is a recurring one, and veterans who are adept at functioning under stress and establishing structure can find themselves adrift when such structure is no longer readily available,” said Steven Hungarter, a Veteran Field Service Officer. With the efforts of the GDVS and the expanded capabilities of Unite Georgia, two strong tools are now available to local military veterans.
