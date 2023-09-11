Embark on the Ultimate DawgNation Cruise in 2024!

Join the DawgNation team, Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell, and Mike Griffith for an unforgettable voyage aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas April 22 - 26, 2024. Get ready for an epic lineup of exclusive events designed just for you! Dive into exciting Trivia showdowns that test your UGA football knowledge, enjoy reliving some of UGA’s most exciting games at Watch Parties, and experience the NFL Draft like never before. Limited cabins available!

Book now to get special DawgNation pricing —reserve your spot today!

