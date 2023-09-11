Eat your way through Columbia SC

Did you know that the first published recipe for pimento cheese is from Columbia SC? Here we serve this Southern staple in so many unique and delicious ways that we created a Pimento Cheese Passport so you can dig in. Inside you’ll find an abundance of standout bars and restaurants, each serving up a new take on the flavor of pimento cheese. From traditional to topped on a pizza and more, show off your appreciation for our Southern delicacy and we’ll return the favor with rewards and prizes!

