Download the new & improved AJC News app

The new and improved AJC News app has been developed with you in mind. The updated app has features to help you find, explore, and even listen to essential and engaging news and programming that interests you most. The AJC News app provides you with in-depth local and national news and personalized real-time news alerts. With enhanced navigation, you can easily find what’s important to you, from sports scores to restaurants to politics. And you can listen to our latest podcasts or watch news videos and stream AJC Films series.

The app is free to download from the App Store or Google Play