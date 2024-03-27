Discover the best Southern food scene in this Tennessee town

The dining options seem endless, just like the Great Smoky Mountains stretching off into the distance. There are modern takes on traditional Appalachian fare like fried chicken and rainbow trout, steaks and chops in a refined atmosphere, chicken dishes straight from the farmhouse, and pancakes piled as high as Clingmans Dome. This may be the place where Dolly Parton got her start, but let’s be honest — it’s tough to upstage the food in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Come see for yourself.