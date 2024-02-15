Cristóbal Balenciaga: Master of Tailoring Opening at SCAD FASH

Honoring the legendary Spanish designer and haute couturier, Cristobal Balenciaga: Master of Tailoring showcases over 30 rarely seen garments, illustrations and photographs, making their U.S debut. Curated exclusively for SCAD FASH, precious Balenciaga pieces from the late 1940s to 1968 examine the designer’s experimentation with form, presenting a variety of silhouettes to highlight his mastery of tailoring and inventive approach to design. View an elegant array of daywear and eveningwear, including exquisite gowns worn by Elizabeth Taylor and Delores del Rio.

Find out more at scadfash.org.