Closing soon: Get your tickets to Stranger Things: The Experience now!

There’s a new study at Hawkins Lab and you’re invited. Volunteer as a test subject and join an interactive journey filled with strange experiences — including a trip to the Upside Down. But will you survive?
At Pullman Yards, this weekend is your chance to join Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will as the star of a special episode where you help save the town of Hawkins. This experience features an all-new storyline developed exclusively with the show’s creators. It propels guests into a parallel universe where they must unlock their powers to fight against Vecna and demogorgons.
