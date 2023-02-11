X
Dark Mode Toggle

Closing soon: Get your tickets to Stranger Things: The Experience now!

Sponsor
By FEVER
1 hour ago

There’s a new study at Hawkins Lab and you’re invited. Volunteer as a test subject and join an interactive journey filled with strange experiences — including a trip to the Upside Down. But will you survive?

At Pullman Yards, this weekend is your chance to join Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, and Will as the star of a special episode where you help save the town of Hawkins. This experience features an all-new storyline developed exclusively with the show’s creators. It propels guests into a parallel universe where they must unlock their powers to fight against Vecna and demogorgons.

Learn more!

About the Author

FEVER
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

A high ceiling above, Georgia Tech’s Deivon Smith strains to reach it 6h ago

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
8h ago

Credit: AP

New Mexico St. suspends operations of men's basketball team
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term
8h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term
8h ago

Credit: Paul Sancya

Hawks’ deal for Saddiq Bey in jeopardy after another player fails physical
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Visit Sevierville

5 new things to experience in Sevierville, TN
Our mission is to press on.
Our mission is to press on.
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top