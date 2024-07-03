Celebrate the 4th with Sweetwater Brewery

Sponsor

Exciting happenings at Sweetwater Brewery taproom this holiday weekend. Celebrate post-run from the Atlanta classic Peachtree Road Race with our new Peach Pale Ale created in collaboration with the Atlanta Track Club. Stick around our 2nd Annual Hotdog Eating Contest on July 4th at 4:20 p.m. to see guests test their limits, enjoy a beer, and support the contenders as they compete to devour the most hotdogs with cash and beer prizes.

The excitement continues with an Atlanta United watch party on July 6th to cheer on ATL United on the big screens while savoring Sweetwater’s signature brews.

