Carol regains her active lifestyle with spine surgery

Sponsor
By EMORY HEALTHCARE
2 hours ago
Carol’s active life was severely threatened by her increasing pain. Over time, her back and shooting leg pain progressed to the point she could no longer do the things she loved, like hiking nature trails. After researching options, she sought help from the experts at Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center.

Thanks to advanced research techniques developed by our top surgeons, Carol was able to get back to the moments that matter to her.

From worsening back and leg pain to hiking pain-free in Iceland: how Carol’s “globe-trotter” moment was made possible with spine surgery.

