X

Carol regains her active lifestyle with spine surgery

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Sponsor
By EMORY HEALTHCARE
42 minutes ago

Carol’s active life was severely threatened by her increasing pain. Over time, her back and shooting leg pain progressed to the point she could no longer do the things she loved, like hiking nature trails. After researching options, she sought help from the experts at Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center.

Thanks to advanced research techniques developed by our top surgeons, Carol was able to get back to the moments that matter to her.

From worsening back and leg pain to hiking pain-free in Iceland: how Carol’s “globe-trotter” moment was made possible with spine surgery.

About the Author

EMORY HEALTHCARE
Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

4 months after pregnant woman shot to death, her baby dies2h ago

Atlanta City Council approves city’s historic budget
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: ‘The Holy City’ was also major hub in slave trade
10h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
12h ago

Credit: Alex MacNaughton for Raytheon Technologies

Jet engine maker announces big Georgia expansion at Paris Air Show
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 killed in triple shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC

In case you hadn’t heard
There’s never been a better time to subscribe.
Discover a hidden gem in Georgia: a summer getaway in Rabun County
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
18h ago
A journey through Southern Black history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top