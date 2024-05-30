Camp gets elevated at Lake Oconee this summer

Who said summer camp was just for kids? Have an experience for the whole family in Greene County where the sun-dappled waters of Lake Oconee offer countless adventures. This laid-back corner of the Peach State provides a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of life. It’s all just 90 minutes from Atlanta — but with the wind rustling the tall Georgia pines or whipping through your hair while riding a jet ski, it can feel so much farther away.

This year, it’s time to give summer camp an upgrade by letting the whole family escape to Greene County.