Camp gets elevated at Lake Oconee this summer

Who said summer camp was just for kids? Have an experience for the whole family in Greene County where the sun-dappled waters of Lake Oconee offer countless adventures. This laid-back corner of the Peach State provides a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of life. It’s all just 90 minutes from Atlanta — but with the wind rustling the tall Georgia pines or whipping through your hair while riding a jet ski, it can feel so much farther away.
This year, it’s time to give summer camp an upgrade by letting the whole family escape to Greene County.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest