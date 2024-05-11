Sponsor

Bring your friends & win prizes with the Peachtree Invite Challenge

ajc.com

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

By ATLANTA TRACK CLUB
46 minutes ago

Join the excitement of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on July 4! Run Atlanta’s iconic race and invite friends and family to join too. Register now to receive an exclusive invite link – share it to win prizes like a $50 adidas gift card, $150 Ameris Bank gift card, FREE shoes, VIP Peachtree experience and more! Spread the joy and win big.

Learn more about the Peachtree Invite Challenge and start inviting your running or walking friends today!

About the Author

ATLANTA TRACK CLUB
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cheers replace protests at University of Georgia commencement ceremony1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She rested her head as class began. When the bell rang, she wasn’t breathing

Credit: Alex Sanz

Northern lights spotted across Georgia Friday night, as far south as the coast
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents mixed over effort to oust House speaker

Credit: NYT

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents mixed over effort to oust House speaker

Credit: Habersham Sheriff's Office

INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Georgia prison employees accused in sex cases
The Latest

Credit: RCT

Find your adventure with these 6 can’t-miss activities at Lake Oconee
Listen to your favorite journalists
Laidback luxury is just a few hours away in this Florida town
Featured

Jimmy Carter is doing ‘OK’, grandson says. Update on the former president
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants