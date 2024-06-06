Bring your friends & win prizes with the Peachtree Invite Challenge

Sponsor

ATLANTA TRACK CLUB
7 hours ago

Experience the thrill of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on July 4th! Lace up and run Atlanta’s iconic race while inviting friends and family to join you for the fun. Register now to receive an exclusive invite link — share it to win prizes like a $50 adidas gift card, a $150 Ameris Bank gift card, FREE shoes, VIP Peachtree experience and more! Spread the joy and win big. Registration closes June 15, so sign up today!

Learn more about the Peachtree Invite Challenge and start inviting your running or walking friends today!

ATLANTA TRACK CLUB
