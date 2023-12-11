5 things to do in Atlanta with your family this winter

ajc.com

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sponsor
By NORTHSIDE HOSPITAL CAREERS
15 minutes ago

The holiday season is officially upon us, so why not explore metro Atlanta to discover all the winter activities happening? During this time, metro Atlanta is filled with holiday light displays, festive plays, and more seasonal activities. More than ever, health care workers could use an activity to escape the hustle and bustle. And no one knows that more than the staff at Northside Hospital.

Take a look at this list of 5 holiday activities to do in and around Atlanta in the cooler temperatures.

About the Author

NORTHSIDE HOSPITAL CAREERS
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top