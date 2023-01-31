5 can’t-miss unexpected discoveries in Daytona Beach

They say to expect the unexpected. And the unexpected isn’t always a bad thing, such as the surprise of finding a $20 bill in the pocket of last year’s winter coat. So, what if you went looking for the unexpected?
Back in the early 1900s, Daytona Beach became known for the racing that took place on its wide, hard-packed shores. But today, it’s known for so much more than a pit stop for racing fans.
Here are five hidden gems that will take you just outside the ordinary at Daytona Beach.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest