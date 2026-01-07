Atlanta is a jewel for cross-cultural dining.

When the city played host to the 1996 Summer Olympics, it sparked an influx of international restaurants along Buford Highway. Nearly 30 years later, eateries specializing in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian, Mexican, Philippine and Thai dishes can be found throughout the metro area’s core counties, along with the cuisines of numerous other nations.

In this guide, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining team waves the flags of 63 countries by celebrating their best-known foods — some so beloved that they have been named official national dishes. We share origin stories of the dishes, along with our favorite places to enjoy them in metro Atlanta, whether at a brick-and-mortar restaurant or from a pop-up or food truck.

Take a trip around the world in 63 meals — starting with Argentine empanadas and ending with Vietnamese pho — without having to grab your passport and navigate the world’s busiest airport.